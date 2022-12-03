Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions during a rally against the government’s labour policy near the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers ordered to return to work
- Marchers accuse President Yoon Suk Yeol’s conservative government of labour oppression, ignoring truckers’ harsh working conditions and financial struggles
- On Tuesday, the government issued an order for 2,500 drivers of cement trucks to return to work, saying their walkout is affecting the national economy
