Three Britons are being held over a robbery that took place in Tokyo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan detains three British men over jewellery store robbery in Tokyo in 2015
- The men punched a security guard and broke display cases at Harry Winston’s shop in the Omotesando Hills complex in Shibuya Ward on November 20, 2015
- The suspects left Japan two days after the crime – a UK court is to decide whether they should return as there is no extradition treaty with Tokyo
