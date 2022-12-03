Three Britons are being held over a robbery that took place in Tokyo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Three Britons are being held over a robbery that took place in Tokyo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan detains three British men over jewellery store robbery in Tokyo in 2015

  • The men punched a security guard and broke display cases at Harry Winston’s shop in the Omotesando Hills complex in Shibuya Ward on November 20, 2015
  • The suspects left Japan two days after the crime – a UK court is to decide whether they should return as there is no extradition treaty with Tokyo

Kyodo
Updated: 7:48pm, 3 Dec, 2022

