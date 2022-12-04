The Japanese government will continue to study measures to secure a stable source of revenue as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called for raising defence spending to 2 per cent of gross domestic product in fiscal 2027 from the current 1 per cent. Photo: AP
Japan postpones tax hike meant to cover higher defence spending
- The government is likely to forgo a specific tax increase when it compiles the budget for fiscal 2023 at the end of December
- It will continue to mull ways to obtain a stable revenue source, after PM Fumio Kishida called to raise defence spending to 2 per cent in fiscal 2027
