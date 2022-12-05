A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s military exercise during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station on October 19, 2022. South Korea’s military said North Korea fired about 130 suspected artillery rounds on Monday into the water near their western and eastern sea borders, the latest military action contributing to worsening relations between the neighbours. Photo: AP
South Korea says North Korea fired artillery rounds near border
- South Korea’s military has communicated a verbal warning to North Korea over the firings and urged it to abide by the 2018 inter-Korean agreement
- The firings came days after Washington, Seoul and Tokyo announced largely symbolic sanctions on some North Koreans and institutions
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s military exercise during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station on October 19, 2022. South Korea’s military said North Korea fired about 130 suspected artillery rounds on Monday into the water near their western and eastern sea borders, the latest military action contributing to worsening relations between the neighbours. Photo: AP