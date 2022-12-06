People watch a report on North Korea’s artillery firings, at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap/File
North Korea orders new artillery firings over South Korea’s drills
- Firing comes a day after North fired more than 130 shells into the sea, some of which landed in a buffer zone near the sea border between the two Koreas
- Seoul called that a violation of a 2018 inter-Korean agreement to reduce tensions
