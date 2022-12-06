Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks at a press conference at the prime minister’s office in Putrajaya, Malaysia on December 2. Photo: AP/File
Malaysia election 2022: PM Anwar tells Muhyiddin ‘don’t challenge me’, as he audits predecessor’s billion-ringgit projects
- PM Anwar, who is also finance minister, said ‘tens of billions of ringgit’ in Covid relief during Muhyiddin’s time as premier was allocated without due procedure
- Muhyiddin was prime minister from March 2020 to August 2021, and now leads the opposition
