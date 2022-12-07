F-15 fighter jets of Japan’s Air Self-Defence Force fly over a US aircraft carrier during a joint exercise in 2017. Photo: Japan Air Self-Defence Force via AP
F-15 fighter jets of Japan’s Air Self-Defence Force fly over a US aircraft carrier during a joint exercise in 2017. Photo: Japan Air Self-Defence Force via AP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japanese fighter jets land in Philippines for first time since World War II

  • The Philippines’ air force chief welcomed the visiting jets, saying the Japanese ‘are now our allies’ who believe in the rule of law
  • Japan heralded the visit as a milestone in the two countries’ defence exchanges. A Filipino commander said both would continue to work ‘hand in hand’

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 10:31am, 7 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
F-15 fighter jets of Japan’s Air Self-Defence Force fly over a US aircraft carrier during a joint exercise in 2017. Photo: Japan Air Self-Defence Force via AP
F-15 fighter jets of Japan’s Air Self-Defence Force fly over a US aircraft carrier during a joint exercise in 2017. Photo: Japan Air Self-Defence Force via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE