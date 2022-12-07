F-15 fighter jets of Japan’s Air Self-Defence Force fly over a US aircraft carrier during a joint exercise in 2017. Photo: Japan Air Self-Defence Force via AP
Japanese fighter jets land in Philippines for first time since World War II
- The Philippines’ air force chief welcomed the visiting jets, saying the Japanese ‘are now our allies’ who believe in the rule of law
- Japan heralded the visit as a milestone in the two countries’ defence exchanges. A Filipino commander said both would continue to work ‘hand in hand’
