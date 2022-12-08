Mourners pay tributes at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul. File photo: AFP
North Korean hackers used Seoul Halloween crush to target South Koreans with malware, Google says
- The Threat Analysis group said the malware was embedded in Microsoft Office documents which purported to be a government report on the tragedy
- Google said it has not determined what the malware, which exploited an Internet Explorer vulnerability, was intended to achieve
Mourners pay tributes at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul. File photo: AFP