Mourners pay tributes at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul. File photo: AFP
North Korean hackers used Seoul Halloween crush to target South Koreans with malware, Google says

  • The Threat Analysis group said the malware was embedded in Microsoft Office documents which purported to be a government report on the tragedy
  • Google said it has not determined what the malware, which exploited an Internet Explorer vulnerability, was intended to achieve

Reuters

Updated: 12:40pm, 8 Dec, 2022

