A Japanese court on Thursday sentenced a man to three years in prison, suspended for five years, for damaging a building of an international school in Osaka prefecture, in what is widely seen as a hate crime. The Osaka District Court found Makoto Tachikawa, 30, guilty of trespassing into the Korea International School, attended by students including Korean residents in Japan , in the western city of Ibaraki in April, and setting a floor of its building on fire. In the same trial, Tachikawa was also found guilty of breaking into the office of Kiyomi Tsujimoto, a Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan lawmaker, in March, as well as into a facility of Japan’s largest lay Buddhist group Soka Gakkai in May, both in the prefecture. Presiding Judge Masashi Kajikawa said the defendant had developed one-sided hatred for a particular religion, ethnicity, and political group based on social media posts. “He conducted a self-righteous crime based on a warped sense of justice,” Kajikawa said. 2 Korean school students in Japan confronted over Pyongyang missile launches During court hearings, Tachikawa said he hated Korean residents in Japan and that he came to believe after reading Twitter posts that they, and the groups, were a threat to the Japanese people. In handing down the ruling, the judge said it is “only natural for other people to have different political views under a democratic society, and countering it with violence cannot be tolerated.” The court does not take the anxiety he caused to students and other people via his actions lightly, he added. Why is anti-Korean racism in Japan on the rise again? According to the ruling, Tachikawa entered the school on April 5 and damaged its first floor after igniting a cardboard box. No injuries were reported after the incident at the school, which enrols students from various backgrounds, including Japanese, Korean, Chinese and US nationals. Prosecutors had demanded a three-year prison term, but the defence team claimed Tachikawa was remorseful about his actions and called for a suspended sentence.