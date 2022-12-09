Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa attends a news conference in Tokyo in January after returning to Japan from a trip to space. Photo: Reuters
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announces crew of artists for trip around the moon
- Those chosen for the lunar journey on a SpaceX rocket include DJ Steve Aoki from the US, Indian actor Dev Joshi and K-pop musician TOP
- Maezawa initially said he would invite a crew of six-to-eight artists, but later changed the entry requirements to an online competition
