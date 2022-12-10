Peter Møller (green jacket), lawyer and co-founder of the Danish Korean Rights Group, attends a press conference with South Korean adoptees in November. Photo: AP
South Korean adoptees, from US to Australia and Europe, demand probes into their cases
- Almost 400 adopted by families overseas have asked the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to investigate their adoptions amid claims of falsified documents
- There are accusations some children were falsely registered as orphans or had identities switched in push to eject so-called ‘undesirables’, deepen ties with West
