The sun rises over North Korea’s mainland, photographed near a disused tank at a viewing point on the South’s Baekryeong Island, 14km away. Photo: AFP
On South Korean border island Baekryeong, tanks, guns and ‘dragon’s teeth’ guard front line
- Baekryeong has 5,000 residents, outnumbered by soldiers on high alert, but it’s strategically important; you can see North Korea from most of its fortified beaches
- ‘Sometimes I have dreams about the North Koreans invading’, says a resident about this potential military flashpoint that helps determine control over vital shipping lanes
