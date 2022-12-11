Koichi Hagiuda, policy chief for Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) speaks during his meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, in Taipei. Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via Reuters
Japan lawmaker in Taiwan says the ‘grim reality’ of mainland China threat is reason to increase military spending
- Koichi Hagiuda, pointed to China’s massive increase in military spending, as well as North Korean missile tests, as reasons to increase military spending
- Hagiuda, the LDP’s policy chief made the comments during a Japan-Taiwan forum in Taipei
Koichi Hagiuda, policy chief for Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) speaks during his meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, in Taipei. Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via Reuters