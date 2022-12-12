Seihan Mori, chief Buddhist priest of Kiyomizu temple in Kyoto, writes the kanji character “sen”, meaning war or battle, with a calligraphy brush on Dec 12. The character was selected as the best single kanji to symbolise the national mood for the year, referencing the Russia-Ukraine war. Photo: Kyodo
Seihan Mori, chief Buddhist priest of Kiyomizu temple in Kyoto, writes the kanji character “sen”, meaning war or battle, with a calligraphy brush on Dec 12. The character was selected as the best single kanji to symbolise the national mood for the year, referencing the Russia-Ukraine war. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan picks ‘war’ as kanji character of the year amid ‘anxiety for many people’

  • In the public vote for the character best representative of the year, ‘war’ was chosen in a year of the Ukraine war, Shinzo Abe’s assassination
  • Olympic-themed choices dominated the 2021 vote, while Covid-related words were popular in 2020

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:38pm, 12 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Seihan Mori, chief Buddhist priest of Kiyomizu temple in Kyoto, writes the kanji character “sen”, meaning war or battle, with a calligraphy brush on Dec 12. The character was selected as the best single kanji to symbolise the national mood for the year, referencing the Russia-Ukraine war. Photo: Kyodo
Seihan Mori, chief Buddhist priest of Kiyomizu temple in Kyoto, writes the kanji character “sen”, meaning war or battle, with a calligraphy brush on Dec 12. The character was selected as the best single kanji to symbolise the national mood for the year, referencing the Russia-Ukraine war. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE