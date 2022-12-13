Japan and the Netherlands are likely to announce in the coming weeks that they will adopt at least some of the sweeping measures the US rolled out in October to restrict the sale of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Photo: Reuters
Japan to join US effort to tighten chip exports to China
- Together with a similar move by the Netherlands, this would represent a near total blockade of China’s ability to buy gear for making advanced semiconductors
- Japan’s Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Dutch firm ASML are the 2 critical suppliers that the US needs to make its chip sanctions effective
Japan and the Netherlands are likely to announce in the coming weeks that they will adopt at least some of the sweeping measures the US rolled out in October to restrict the sale of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Photo: Reuters