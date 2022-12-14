Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida rides atop a tank during a military review at the Japanese Ground Self-Defence Force’s Camp Asaka in Tokyo last year. Photo: Jiji Press via AFP
Japan’s plans for a huge defence spending boost face a US$44 billion shortfall
- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged 43 trillion yen in defence outlays over the period to 2027 as he seeks to bolster Japan’s capabilities
- That’s reportedly set to include more money for missiles, new ammunition depots and a greater military presence in the country’s southernmost islands
