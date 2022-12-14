US soldiers attend an inauguration ceremony for a new US space force unit in South Korea on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

US launches South Korea space force unit amid North Korea, China, Russia threats

  • ‘48 miles north exists existential threat we must be prepared to deter, defend against, and if required defeat’ said unit’s boss in Seoul, an hour from North Korea
  • Unit belongs to US Space Force which was launched in 2019 aimed at supporting interests in space, including navigation, intelligence, communication satellites

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:02pm, 14 Dec, 2022

