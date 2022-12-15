Tokyo Disneyland workers subdue man who attacked Christmas parade

A bizarre incident at Tokyo Disneyland brought the annual Christmas parade to an abrupt halt in front of Cinderella Castle when an unemployed 51-year-old man had to be gang tackled by employees and forcibly removed from the Japanese theme park.

The surreal disruption at the fantasyland playground occurred beneath the Donald and Daisy Duck float during the Disney Christmas Stories parade just as the afternoon procession passed through the park’s central hub on Tuesday.

A Disneyland visitor watching the parade barged into the middle of the route directly in the path of an oncoming float and began jumping up and down and waving his arms, according to local media accounts.

The middle-aged man charged toward a costumed elf performer who ran out of the way. The man was almost immediately tackled by several cast members – Disney parlance for employees.