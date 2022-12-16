North Korea tested a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on Thursday. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea says it tested motor for ‘new strategic weapon system’
- Leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test of the ‘high-thrust solid-fuel’ device at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, state media reported
- North Korea has been working to build more solid-fuel missiles, which are more stable and can be launched with almost no warning or preparation time
