North Korea tested a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on Thursday. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea says it tested motor for ‘new strategic weapon system’

  • Leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test of the ‘high-thrust solid-fuel’ device at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, state media reported
  • North Korea has been working to build more solid-fuel missiles, which are more stable and can be launched with almost no warning or preparation time

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:28am, 16 Dec, 2022

