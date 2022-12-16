Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan is strengthening its defence capabilities. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan approves major defence overhaul amid China threats to security
- Biggest defence shake-up in decades will increase security spending to two per cent of GDP by 2027, reshape military command and acquire new missiles
- Polls suggest Japan’s public largely backs the shift, worried by growing Chinese military power and geopolitical developments like the war in Ukraine
