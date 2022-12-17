Sachiko Kudo, widow of former Japanese teacher Yoshio Kudo who died of overwork, at her home in Machida, a city in the greater Tokyo area. Photo: AFP
In Japan, schoolteachers on verge of reaching breaking point confront overworking culture
- Schoolteachers in the country work an average 123 hours of overtime each month, resulting in dozens of deaths from overwork
- Some have challenged the culture through lawsuits, saying if conditions don’t improve, ‘the image of our profession as ‘black’ will dominate for younger generations’
