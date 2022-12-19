Myeongdong, a famous shopping street in downtown Seoul, Korea, bustling wihth shoppers ahead of Christmas. Photo: -/YNA/dpa
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea’s Myeongdong street vendors to close on Christmas Eve to prevent another Seoul Halloween crush horror

  • Street vendors on the famous tourist shopping district will close on Christmas Eve, and partially close on New Year’s Eve, to prevent a human crush
  • 25 street vendors will also join the district office on Christmas Eve to manage crowds, drawing on their decades of experience on the street

The Korea Times
The Korea Times

Updated: 1:29am, 19 Dec, 2022

