The facility in Hokkaido has made sterilisation a condition for mentally disabled couples who want to live together for more than 20 years. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan care home admits requiring mentally disabled couples be sterilised
- Residents with intellectual disabilities were required to undergo sterilisation if they wanted to get married or live with a partner
- The head of the corporation that runs the facility said it was unable to ‘take responsibility’ for children or ‘guarantee the life of newborns’
