A male mason wasp uses its genital spike to sting a frog trying to eat the wasp, at a lab in Kobe, Japan. Photo: Kobe University / AFP
Male wasps use penis spikes to ward off predators, say scientists in Japan
- Male wasps lack the organ that females use to sting, but are equipped with two large spikes that sit either side of their penis, scientists said
- ‘Male wasps were frequently observed to pierce the mouth or other parts of frogs with their genitalia,’ said an ecologist at Japan’s Kobe University
