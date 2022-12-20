A male mason wasp uses its genital spike to sting a frog trying to eat the wasp, at a lab in Kobe, Japan. Photo: Kobe University / AFP
A male mason wasp uses its genital spike to sting a frog trying to eat the wasp, at a lab in Kobe, Japan. Photo: Kobe University / AFP
Japan
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Asia /  East Asia

Male wasps use penis spikes to ward off predators, say scientists in Japan

  • Male wasps lack the organ that females use to sting, but are equipped with two large spikes that sit either side of their penis, scientists said
  • ‘Male wasps were frequently observed to pierce the mouth or other parts of frogs with their genitalia,’ said an ecologist at Japan’s Kobe University

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:06am, 20 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A male mason wasp uses its genital spike to sting a frog trying to eat the wasp, at a lab in Kobe, Japan. Photo: Kobe University / AFP
A male mason wasp uses its genital spike to sting a frog trying to eat the wasp, at a lab in Kobe, Japan. Photo: Kobe University / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE