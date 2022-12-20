North Korean leader leader Kim Jong-un observes the test of a rocket engine earlier this month for a new strategic weapon Pyongyang says is currently under development. Photo: Korean Central News Agency Handout via Reuters
North Korea says Japan ‘will soon learn with a shudder’ that its military build-up is ‘wrong’ and ‘dangerous’
- Pyongyang on Tuesday denounced Japan’s military build-up as ‘clearly wrong and very dangerous’, threatening unspecified actions in response
- It came as Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister laughed off further sanctions over Pyongyang’s spy satellite programme, asking ‘why would we stop?’
North Korean leader leader Kim Jong-un observes the test of a rocket engine earlier this month for a new strategic weapon Pyongyang says is currently under development. Photo: Korean Central News Agency Handout via Reuters