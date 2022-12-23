A human rights group has accused China of operating several “secret police stations” around the world. File photo: EPA-EFE
Spanish rights group offers help as South Korea probes presence of China’s secret ‘police station’
- Safeguard Defenders said it is ready to assist Seoul after the government confirmed the allegations that Beijing is running a facility ‘at an unknown location’ in the country
- The human rights group believes the main function of the entities is to pressure some Chinese dissidents to return home to face criminal charges
