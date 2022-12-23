A human rights group has accused China of operating several “secret police stations” around the world. File photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Spanish rights group offers help as South Korea probes presence of China’s secret ‘police station’

  • Safeguard Defenders said it is ready to assist Seoul after the government confirmed the allegations that Beijing is running a facility ‘at an unknown location’ in the country
  • The human rights group believes the main function of the entities is to pressure some Chinese dissidents to return home to face criminal charges

The Korea Times
The Korea Times

Updated: 11:33am, 23 Dec, 2022

