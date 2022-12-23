This photo provided by the North Korean government shows the test-firing of what it says a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile at Pyongyang International Airport in November. Photo; AP
North Korea fires ballistic missiles days after US-South Korea drills
- Launch comes after a year of unprecedented weapons tests by North Korea, including its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile
- US and South Korea held a joint air drill three days ago – North Korea typically calls such military exercises an invasion rehearsal
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows the test-firing of what it says a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile at Pyongyang International Airport in November. Photo; AP