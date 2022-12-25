Tetsuya Yamagami is escorted by police in Nara, western Japan. Photo: Kyodo/File
Tetsuya Yamagami is escorted by police in Nara, western Japan. Photo: Kyodo/File
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan prosecutors to indict Abe shooter after psychiatric evaluation

  • The Nara District Prosecutors Office earlier extended the detention of Tetsuya Yamagami to carefully examine if he was mentally fit to withstand trial
  • His statements during the examination led the prosecutors to believe he was competent enough to be tried, sources said

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 11:35am, 25 Dec, 2022

