Alex Campagna (left) with the stranded South Korean tourists at his home in New York. Photo: Alex Campagna/Facebook
Stranded South Korean tourists find refuge from US snowstorm in New York couple’s home
- The visitors stayed for two nights at Alex Campagna’s Buffalo home, passing time by cooking Korean meals and watching football with their hosts
- One of the members of the tour group called the experience a ‘unique blessing’
