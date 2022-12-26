Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to replace the fourth minister since October from his cabinet, in an effort to reverse falling approval rates as his government seeks to push a record budget through parliament. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan’s Kishida to replace fourth minister in 2 months
- Kishida would soon sack Kenya Akiba as minister for reconstruction after Akiba drew criticism for alleged inappropriate use of political funds
- The move is an effort to reverse Kishida’s falling approval rates as his government seeks to push a record budget through parliament
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to replace the fourth minister since October from his cabinet, in an effort to reverse falling approval rates as his government seeks to push a record budget through parliament. Photo: Bloomberg