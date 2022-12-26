People watch the news at a station in Seoul on December 26, 2022. According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea’s multiple drones invade South Korean airspace. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea launches jets, fires shots after drones from North violate airspace
- South Korea fired shots, launched jets to shoot down drones from the North, but it was not immediately known if the drones were shot down
- This came after North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missile launches on Friday
