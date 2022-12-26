People watch the news at a station in Seoul on December 26, 2022. According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea’s multiple drones invade South Korean airspace. Photo: EPA-EFE
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea launches jets, fires shots after drones from North violate airspace

  • South Korea fired shots, launched jets to shoot down drones from the North, but it was not immediately known if the drones were shot down
  • This came after North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missile launches on Friday

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:16pm, 26 Dec, 2022

