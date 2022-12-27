Japan will require a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival for travellers from mainland China due to the rapid spread of the virus in the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday. Travellers from China who test positive will be required to quarantine for seven days, Kishida told reporters, adding that the new border measures for China will go into effect from midnight on December 30. The government will also limit requests from airlines to increase flights to China, he said. Tokyo shops limit medicine purchases as Chinese empty stocks amid Covid-19 wave Japan reopened its borders to tourists in October after more than two years of strict Covid curbs, provided travellers present proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus tests taken before departure. “Concern has been growing in Japan as it is difficult to grasp the detailed situation” in China, Kishida said, citing a gap in the number of virus cases released by the government and the private sector. In a major step towards easing border curbs cheered by Asian stock markets on Tuesday, China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine from January 8, the National Health Commission said late on Monday. Data from travel platform Ctrip showed that within half an hour of the news, searches for popular cross-border destinations on had increased 10-fold. Macau, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, South Korea were the most sought-after, Ctrip said. Data from another platform, Qunar, showed that within 15 minutes of the news, searches for international flights jumped seven-fold, with Thailand, Japan and South Korea at the top of the list.