A TV screen at a Seoul railway station shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaking in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, a day after the nation accused North Korea of flying drones across the tense border for the first time in five years. Photo: AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea urges drones to monitor North amid military apologies for failures

  • South Korea planes, helicopters failed to bring down North’s drones on Monday, raising questions over air defences when tensions are high over run of missile tests
  • President Yoon Suk Yeol said a plan for a drone unit to monitor military facilities in North would advance ‘as soon as possible because of yesterday’s incident’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:27pm, 27 Dec, 2022

