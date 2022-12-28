Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol when they met on the sidelines of last month’s G20 summit in Indonesia. Photo: Xinhua
South Korea’s ‘key partner’ China barely gets a mention in Seoul’s new Indo-Pacific strategy
- The 43-page document released on Wednesday, which Washington later praised, reserved just one paragraph for Seoul’s relations with China
- But it did call for the resumption of a three-way summit with Japan and China last held in 2019, and plans to ‘gradually expand’ Quad cooperation
