South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said his country’s military must retaliate against provocation from North Korea. Photo: AP
South Korea
Asia / East Asia

South Korea’s Yoon warns it must ‘punish’ North Korea despite nuclear threat

  • President Yoon Suk-yeol says his country is compelled to retaliate against provocations by the North, and ‘must not fear or hesitate’
  • Drones crossed into the South on Monday, prompting the military to try to shoot them down in the first such intrusion since 2017

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:26pm, 28 Dec, 2022

