South Korean soldiers operate a short range surface to air missile system during a military exercise in Yangju. Photo: AP
South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones, days after territory breached
- S Korea failed to bring down five N Korean drones spotted south of the border on Monday before they vanished from radars – one travelled as far as Seoul
- Thursday’s training involved diverse scenarios of border infiltrations using land-based anti-air guns, drones, 20 fighter jets and attack helicopters
