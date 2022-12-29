South Korean soldiers operate a short range surface to air missile system during a military exercise in Yangju. Photo: AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones, days after territory breached

  • S Korea failed to bring down five N Korean drones spotted south of the border on Monday before they vanished from radars – one travelled as far as Seoul
  • Thursday’s training involved diverse scenarios of border infiltrations using land-based anti-air guns, drones, 20 fighter jets and attack helicopters

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:38pm, 29 Dec, 2022

