South Korea will require travellers from China to provide negative Covid-19 test results before departure, South Korea’s News1 news agency reported on Friday. In a complete and surprising reversal of its Covid zero policy, China did away with almost all pandemic restrictions virtually overnight. That’s seen the virus run wild and unchecked through its population. From January 8, China will also scrap its quarantine requirement for inbound travellers, a step that’s seen as making it more likely for people to travel abroad after almost three years of total isolation. Considering China had a massive outbound tourism market before the pandemic, other countries are now becoming wary of the risks of a resurgence in infections in their own populations. As Singapore, Malaysia cheer return of China tourists, Japan and India recoil Earlier this week, the US said it will require airline passengers coming from China to show a negative Covid test result, regardless of their nationality or vaccination status, from January 5. Travellers who were also in the country 10 days before their departure to the US will have to show either a negative PCR or antigen test, federal health officials said on Wednesday. The requirement also applies to travellers from Hong Kong and Macau. Passengers who tested positive more than 10 days before travelling can provide documentation and proof of recovery from Covid in lieu of a negative test result. Airlines will need to confirm the negative Covid test or documentation of recovery before boarding any flight to the US. Italy has introduced a mandatory rapid Covid test for all passengers entering the country from China, according to a health ministry statement. The new measure also applies to passengers in transit. The first European nation to be hit hard by Covid in early 2020, Italy is also urging other countries in the region to adopt a collective testing agreement, given they’re part of the open-border Schengen Area. The move came after authorities in Milan earlier said that almost half of the passengers on two flights from China tested positive for the virus. Most weren’t showing any symptoms. Additional reporting by Bloomberg