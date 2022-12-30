Tourists visit the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Xinhua
Tourists visit the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Xinhua
South Korea
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea imposes mandatory Covid-19 tests for travellers from China

  • The government will require passengers from China to provide negative Covid test results before departure
  • Several countries including the US have introduced similar rules for inbound Chinese travellers

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:03am, 30 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tourists visit the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Xinhua
Tourists visit the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE