Japanese architect Arata Isozaki in front of the Palahockey palace designed with Italian architect Maggiora in Turin, Italy. EPA-EFE
Influential, award-winning Japanese architect, Arata Isozaki, dies at 91
- Isozaki won the Pritzker Architecture Prize, internationally the highest honour in the field, and was known for transcending national and cultural boundaries
- His work includes the Museum of Contemporary Art in LA, the Palau Sant Jordi stadium in Barcelona built for the Olympics, and Walt Disney’s HQ in Florida
