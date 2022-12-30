Japanese architect Arata Isozaki in front of the Palahockey palace designed with Italian architect Maggiora in Turin, Italy. EPA-EFE
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Influential, award-winning Japanese architect, Arata Isozaki, dies at 91

  • Isozaki won the Pritzker Architecture Prize, internationally the highest honour in the field, and was known for transcending national and cultural boundaries
  • His work includes the Museum of Contemporary Art in LA, the Palau Sant Jordi stadium in Barcelona built for the Olympics, and Walt Disney’s HQ in Florida

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:23pm, 30 Dec, 2022

