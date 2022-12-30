China handed over North Korean defector to Japan in 2020: source

It was around the same time that Japan and China eased border controls to resume business travel while the coronavirus pandemic ran rampant.

An official of the organisation that supported the woman said whether China handed over defectors of Japanese heritage to Japan depended on the political situation between the two countries.

The Foreign Ministry has not disclosed any information on North Korean defectors of Japanese heritage, and it declined to comment on this case.

After the defector left North Korea, she was caught by Chinese authorities when travelling towards Vietnam from the southwestern province of Yunnan.

The defector told the authorities that her mother and grandmother lived in Japan, and after a DNA examination this was proved to be the case.

Although she subsequently moved to Japan and was given residency status, the woman eventually moved to South Korea in July 2022.

Japanese law has provisions on granting residency status to people of Japanese heritage, including third-generation Japanese.

The Japanese government, in principle, accepts North Korean defectors on humanitarian grounds, as long as they are Koreans who previously lived in Japan and went to North Korea under a repatriation programme between 1959 and 1984.

It also accepts their Japanese spouses, their children and grandchildren, according to a support group for defectors.

