Japan’s Emperor Naruhito (left) and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo earlier in December. Photo: Imperial Household Agency/AFP
Japan’s royal family eyeing social media to stay relevant, form closer bond with people
- Imperial Household Agency to set up public relations office in April to improve communication style, increase exposure of Japan’s royals
- Observers cite example of British royal family’s attempts to reach out to the public through social media after backlash over Princess Diana’s death in 1997
