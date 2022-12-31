Japan’s Emperor Naruhito (left) and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo earlier in December. Photo: Imperial Household Agency/AFP
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito (left) and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo earlier in December. Photo: Imperial Household Agency/AFP
Japan
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Asia /  East Asia

Japan’s royal family eyeing social media to stay relevant, form closer bond with people

  • Imperial Household Agency to set up public relations office in April to improve communication style, increase exposure of Japan’s royals
  • Observers cite example of British royal family’s attempts to reach out to the public through social media after backlash over Princess Diana’s death in 1997

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 11:00am, 31 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito (left) and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo earlier in December. Photo: Imperial Household Agency/AFP
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito (left) and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo earlier in December. Photo: Imperial Household Agency/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE