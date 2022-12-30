A light trail is seen in Goyang, South Korea, on December 30, 2022. Photo: AP
‘I’m scared’: South Koreans report UFO sighting after secret rocket launch
- The military on Friday test-fired a solid-fuelled rocket without notifying the general public because it involved sensitive military security issues
- The launch set South Korean social media abuzz, with some saying they saw mysterious lights, and others speculating it was a drone light show or a supernatural phenomenon
