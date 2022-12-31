A television showing a news broadcast of Kim Jong-un after North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles on Saturday December 31, 2022. Photo: AFP
North Korea
North Korea fires more missiles as Kim Jong-un leads major policy meeting

  • Three missiles were fired, making a total of about 70 this year, the most in Kim’s decade in power and in defiance of UN resolutions which prohibit the launches
  • He is presiding over a meeting to review economic and political efforts this year and to decide on plans for 2023; no nuclear disarmament talks are scheduled

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:09pm, 31 Dec, 2022

