A television showing a news broadcast of Kim Jong-un after North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles on Saturday December 31, 2022. Photo: AFP
North Korea fires more missiles as Kim Jong-un leads major policy meeting
- Three missiles were fired, making a total of about 70 this year, the most in Kim’s decade in power and in defiance of UN resolutions which prohibit the launches
- He is presiding over a meeting to review economic and political efforts this year and to decide on plans for 2023; no nuclear disarmament talks are scheduled
