North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a meeting of the Workers’ Party on Friday. Photo: KCNA via dpa
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un calls for new ICBM, greater nuclear arsenal

  • The leader’s comments came after Pyongyang conducted a rare late-night weapons test just hours into the new year
  • Kim highlighted the need to boost the country’s nuclear arsenal and secure ‘overwhelming military power’ to defend its sovereignty and security

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:55am, 1 Jan, 2023

