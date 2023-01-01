North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a meeting of the Workers’ Party on Friday. Photo: KCNA via dpa
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un calls for new ICBM, greater nuclear arsenal
- The leader’s comments came after Pyongyang conducted a rare late-night weapons test just hours into the new year
- Kim highlighted the need to boost the country’s nuclear arsenal and secure ‘overwhelming military power’ to defend its sovereignty and security
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a meeting of the Workers’ Party on Friday. Photo: KCNA via dpa