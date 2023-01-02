Numerous countries around the world have imposed Covid restrictions on Chinese tourists. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Covid restrictions on Chinese travellers ‘throwing cold water’ on South Korea’s tourism industry
- South Korea will require Chinese visitors to take PCR tests upon arrival and turn in negative results taken 48 hours before entering the country
- Chinese tourists accounted for the largest proportion of inbound travellers to South Korea before the Covid-19 pandemic
