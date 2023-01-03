South Korean soldiers arrange 155mm howitzer shells during a military exercise in Goseong in April 2016. Photo: Newsis via AP
Joe Biden says US not discussing nuclear exercises with South Korea, contradicting Yoon Suk-yeol
- The South Korean leader had said Seoul and Washington were looking at possible joint drills using US nuclear assets
- Yoon had spoken about the exercises after a call by Kim Jong-un for new ICBMs and an ‘exponential increase’ of the North Korea’s nuclear arsenal
