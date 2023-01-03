A black-and-white image of the Moon’s surface and Earth taken by South Korean lunar orbiter Danuri. Photo: Handout via AFP
South Korea’s first lunar orbiter Danuri sends photos of Earth, moon
- Danuri was launched in August and entered lunar orbit in December; its photographs and videos will be used to choose potential moon landing sites
- Nation has ambitious plans for outer space, including landing a spacecraft on the moon by 2032 and on Mars by 2045
