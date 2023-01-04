South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday threatened to scrap a 2018 agreement that created maritime buffer zones with the North. Photo: Yonhap via AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Seoul warns North Korea over buffer zone pact if it ‘violates’ South Korea’s airspace again

  • Repeated artillery and drone incursions by North Korea have prompted hawks in President Yoon Suk-yeol’s party to call for scrapping a 2018 deal
  • An analyst said ending the agreement would increase the chance of heightened military tensions and ‘an actual clash in border areas’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:46pm, 4 Jan, 2023

