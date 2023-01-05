A North Korean drone entered the northern end of a no-fly zone surrounding South Korea ’s presidential office in Seoul when it intruded into the South’s airspace last week, the South’s military said on Thursday. It was among five North Korean drones that crossed into the South on December 26, prompting South Korea’s military to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters. The military was unable to bring down the drones, which flew over the South for hours. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) had denied that one of the drones intruded into a no-fly zone near the presidential office, but on Thursday reversed its stance and confirmed it had violated the northern end of the area. A JCS spokesperson said there was a change in its analysis after an inspection of the military’s readiness posture over the latest intrusion. The military said the North’s unstaffed aircraft did not fly directly over the Yongsan area, where the office of President Yoon Suk-yeol is located. The border crossing has sparked criticism over South Korea’s air defences at a time of the North’s growing nuclear and missile threats. Yoon has warned he would consider suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military pact if the North violates its airspace again. The South Korean leader also called for swift development of a “drone killer” system and a joint drone unit that can conduct surveillance, reconnaissance and electronic warfare, Yoon’s press secretary, Kim Eun-hye, told a news briefing. Seoul will ‘vastly strengthen’ denuclearised North Korea economy, Yoon says The inter-Korean military deal from about five years ago struck between previous President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for halting all hostile military activities near border areas – and suspended broadcasts from loudspeakers pointed at the other side. The US , which has long stationed troops in South Korea to defend against North Korea, has also signalled support for Yoon’s stance on North Korea. “We are concerned about the DPRK’s apparent disregard of the 2018 comprehensive military agreement,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a regular briefing in Washington, referring to North Korea by its formal name. He also said the US calls on North Korea “to end its irresponsible and escalatory behaviour,” adding the US would defer to Seoul with regard to a possible aggregation of the military deal. Reporting by Reuters, Bloomberg, Agence France-Presse