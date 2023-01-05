Exterior of Covid testing centre at the Incheon International Airport in South Korea. Photo: Reuters
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea police find Chinese Covid-positive man who skipped quarantine

  • Police said the man would be taken to a quarantine facility and could later be charged under a disease control law, and be subject to a year in prison
  • South Korea began requiring travellers from China to undergo a PCR test upon arrival from Monday, joining a growing list of places imposing border restrictions

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:09pm, 5 Jan, 2023

