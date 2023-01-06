Japan’s minister of economy and trade Yasutoshi Nishimura speaks at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington on Thursday​. Photo: AP
Japan’s minister of economy and trade Yasutoshi Nishimura speaks at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington on Thursday​. Photo: AP
Japan minister tells G7 to stand firm on China’s ‘economic coercion’

  • Economy and trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said giving WTO memberships to China and Russia did not result in a ‘peaceful world’
  • While Nishimura admitted a complete economic decoupling is ‘impossible’, he called on G7 to aggressively counter Beijing’s trade sanctions against countries like Australia

Bloomberg

Updated: 10:18am, 6 Jan, 2023

